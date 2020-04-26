6 new deaths, 66 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report | KOB 4
6 new deaths, 66 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Created: April 26, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.

The state total of confirmed cases is now 2,726.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The latest positive cases include:

  • 18 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 99. State officials said 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 650 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


