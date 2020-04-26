6 new deaths, 66 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.

The state total of confirmed cases is now 2,726.