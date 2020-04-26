6 new deaths, 66 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Sunday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.
The state total of confirmed cases is now 2,726.
The latest deaths include:
The latest positive cases include:
The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 99. State officials said 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 650 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
