6-year-old NM elementary school student brings gun for 'show and tell'

Joshua Panas
Updated: December 03, 2019 04:51 PM
Created: December 03, 2019 04:47 PM
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M.- A six-year-old student at Sunset Elementary School in Roswell brought a gun to school, according to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy investigating the incident does not believe the student had malicious intent. Instead, the student brought the loaded revolver to school for show and tell, the deputed stated.
The Sheriff's Office took custody of the weapon, and CYFD was made aware of the incident.
The deputy also escorted the parent and student to their home for further follow up and investigation.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company