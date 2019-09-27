6 years after man's death, family still seeking justice

Steve Guardardo, the man originally charged with Stoarmy’s death was acquitted in 2018.

Miller believes the real killer is still out there.

"I don't believe Steve Guardardo did the murder, but I do believe the man that killed Stoarmy is still out there roaming the streets, laughing and having a good time,” Miller said.

Stoarmy’s family said DNA of another possible suspect has led nowhere.

Roswell police said they investigated Stoarmy’s homicide for over a year.

Public information officer, Todd Wildermuth told KOB in a statement:

"Our investigators and the district attorney's office were confident sufficient evidence had been compiled to support the charge of murder against the defendant in this case. Our investigators remain disappointed in the jury's not-guilty verdict that was reached in early 2018."

With no recent movement in the case-- Miller said the death of her grandson has taken a serious toll on her health.

"I've had a heart attack, I've been real sick. There's no happiness in our home,” she said.