6 years after man's death, family still seeking justice
Faith Egbuonu
September 27, 2019 06:13 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- The family of Stoarmy Vargas is still seeking justice six years after he was killed in Roswell.
"Everything is still unsolved. There is no justice for Stoarmy,” said the victim’s grandmother, Dolores Jaramillo-Miller. "We need justice, but we ain't getting it. We're not getting nothing here in Roswell."
"Stoarmy was shot and killed on his doorstep at his own house,” said the victim’s aunt, Angie Navarez.
Steve Guardardo, the man originally charged with Stoarmy’s death was acquitted in 2018.
Miller believes the real killer is still out there.
"I don't believe Steve Guardardo did the murder, but I do believe the man that killed Stoarmy is still out there roaming the streets, laughing and having a good time,” Miller said.
Stoarmy’s family said DNA of another possible suspect has led nowhere.
Roswell police said they investigated Stoarmy’s homicide for over a year.
Public information officer, Todd Wildermuth told KOB in a statement:
"Our investigators and the district attorney's office were confident sufficient evidence had been compiled to support the charge of murder against the defendant in this case. Our investigators remain disappointed in the jury's not-guilty verdict that was reached in early 2018."
With no recent movement in the case-- Miller said the death of her grandson has taken a serious toll on her health.
"I've had a heart attack, I've been real sick. There's no happiness in our home,” she said.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Created: September 27, 2019 06:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved