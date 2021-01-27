7 counties in yellow, 1 in green level of restrictions

The state's largest counties, including Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Doña Ana, remain in the red level of restrictions.

Bernalillo County missed moving to yellow after reporting a 6.68 positivity rate for the past two weeks. Counties with a 5% positivity rate or those that have 8 cases per 100,000 people can have fewer restrictions.

Click here to see the positivity rate and cases in each county