7 counties in yellow, 1 in green level of restrictions

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2021 01:26 PM
Created: January 27, 2021 01:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state released its latest Red-to-Green map Wednesday.

It shows seven counties are in the yellow level of restrictions. They include:

  • Colfax
  • Grant
  • Los Alamos
  • San Miguel
  • Sierra
  • Socorro
  • Union

Harding County is the only New Mexico county in green.

All but three counties are showing improvement, according to the state.

The state's largest counties, including Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Doña Ana, remain in the red level of restrictions. 

Bernalillo County missed moving to yellow after reporting a 6.68 positivity rate for the past two weeks. Counties with a 5% positivity rate or those that have 8 cases per 100,000 people can have fewer restrictions. 

Click here to see the positivity rate and cases in each county


