7 horses found shot to death in Otero County

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 21, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: May 21, 2021 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico advocacy group wants to know who killed seven horses in a remote area of Otero County.
Animal Protection New Mexico, a nonprofit group, said the horses were shot to death.
Five of the horses were found dead in March. Two more dead horses were discovered in April
"Obviously the animals of the community are at risk, the people of the community are at risk," said Alan Edmonds, cruelty case manager for Animal Protection New Mexico.
The group has been posting flyers about the horses.
Its unclear who the horses belonged to, if anyone.
But what is clear, Edmonds says someone needs to be held responsible.
"We don't think it matters very much what people call these horses, whether they were all the same type of horses, or any of that because as an animal advocacy group, we don't think that any horse, no matter what you want, put in front of the word horse should be shot dead by a malicious individual or individuals," Edmonds said.
