7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 115 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,711.