7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2020 04:15 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 04:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 115 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,711.
The latest positive cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Health Department said that 96 people are hospitalized, and 382 people have recovered from COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
