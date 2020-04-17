7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM | KOB 4
7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2020 04:15 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. 
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 51.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 115 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,711.

The latest positive cases include: 

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 51 new cases in McKinley County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 14 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 96 people are hospitalized, and 382 people have recovered from COVID-19.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


