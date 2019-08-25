Police: 7 shot, 3 killed at house party in Hobbs
Joshua Panas
August 25, 2019 03:08 PM
HOBBS, N.M.- Three people are dead and four others were being treated for gunshot wounds.
Police found the victims after responding to a report of a loud house party on the 1700 block of East Bond Street early Sunday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs; Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C.
Police have not named the shooter of said if that person was injured or killed in the dispute.
This remains an active investigation.
Joshua Panas
Updated: August 25, 2019 03:08 PM
Created: August 25, 2019 03:05 PM
