71-year-old woman still missing, daughter offers $6,000 reward | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

71-year-old woman still missing, daughter offers $6,000 reward

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: February 17, 2020 09:02 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 07:30 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. - A mystery still  unsolved –it’s been nine months since Jean A. Johnson, 71, reportedly disappeared from her Capitan home.  

“Whether she is alive or she’s dead, she’s somewhere and she couldn’t have disappeared,” said Johnson's daughter, Heidi.  “I feel like if something happened to her, if she’s still alive, somebody took her and is doing something to her-- holding her against her will.”

Advertisement

Heidi just celebrated her mother’s 71st birthday without her.

“That was a hard day,” she said. “It was a really hard day celebrating her birthday without her.”

Investigators said Johnson’s car and personal belongings were left behind the day she was reportedly missing May 2019.

“I hope she’s still alive. I really hope she’s still alive,” Heidi said.

Lincoln County sheriff, Robert Shepperd told KOB 4 in September how difficult this case has been.

"This isn't a typical investigation for us,” he said. “When it's a missing person, by this time they're either found somewhere at a family's house or maybe in a hospital somewhere."

Heidi is now offering a $6,000 reward to find her mother.

KOB 4 reached out to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office Monday for any new updates on Johnson’s disappearance, but have not heard back.

Jean A. Johnson is 5’6”, 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (575) 648-2341.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash
Nayali Martinez
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student
NM teacher accused of sexual assault against a student
1 person injured after ART bus crash
1 person injured after ART bus crash
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
Advertisement


Governor’s free college plan stuck in legislative limbo
Governor’s free college plan stuck in legislative limbo
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Fatal crash closes 2nd Street and Constitution
Facebook to offer fellowships for NM college students, local businesses
Facebook to offer fellowships for NM college students, local businesses
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
Coyotes spotted near Nob Hill
1 person injured after ART bus crash
1 person injured after ART bus crash