71-year-old woman still missing, daughter offers $6,000 reward

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: February 17, 2020 09:02 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 07:30 PM
RUIDOSO, N.M. - A mystery still unsolved –it’s been nine months since Jean A. Johnson, 71, reportedly disappeared from her Capitan home.
“Whether she is alive or she’s dead, she’s somewhere and she couldn’t have disappeared,” said Johnson's daughter, Heidi. “I feel like if something happened to her, if she’s still alive, somebody took her and is doing something to her-- holding her against her will.”
Heidi just celebrated her mother’s 71st birthday without her.
“That was a hard day,” she said. “It was a really hard day celebrating her birthday without her.”
Investigators said Johnson’s car and personal belongings were left behind the day she was reportedly missing May 2019.
“I hope she’s still alive. I really hope she’s still alive,” Heidi said.
Lincoln County sheriff, Robert Shepperd told KOB 4 in September how difficult this case has been.
"This isn't a typical investigation for us,” he said. “When it's a missing person, by this time they're either found somewhere at a family's house or maybe in a hospital somewhere."
Heidi is now offering a $6,000 reward to find her mother.
KOB 4 reached out to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office Monday for any new updates on Johnson’s disappearance, but have not heard back.
Jean A. Johnson is 5’6”, 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (575) 648-2341.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company