71-year-old woman still missing, daughter offers $6,000 reward

Investigators said Johnson’s car and personal belongings were left behind the day she was reportedly missing May 2019.

“I hope she’s still alive. I really hope she’s still alive,” Heidi said.

Lincoln County sheriff, Robert Shepperd told KOB 4 in September how difficult this case has been.

"This isn't a typical investigation for us,” he said. “When it's a missing person, by this time they're either found somewhere at a family's house or maybe in a hospital somewhere."

Heidi is now offering a $6,000 reward to find her mother.

KOB 4 reached out to the Lincoln County sheriff’s office Monday for any new updates on Johnson’s disappearance, but have not heard back.

Jean A. Johnson is 5’6”, 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (575) 648-2341.