7th annual Zozofest begins Friday

Kai Porter
August 22, 2019 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People can see Zozobra before he goes up in flames.

Old Man Gloom will be at the 7th annual Zozofest and Zozobra Art Show, which runs from Aug. 23 – Aug. 25. .

The 50-foot tall marionette is awaiting his fiery fate inside Santa Fe Place Mall -- where he was built in pieces.

“We have a big surprise for everybody in New Mexico," said Ray Sandoval, event chairman.

This year, as part of The Decades Project, leading up to the 100th anniversary in 2024 -- Zozobra will have a 1970's theme.

"We started back in the 1920s in 2014 and this year we land on the 1970s, so bring out that afro, get those bell bottoms and get ready to boogy down to some disco, because we're going to have a lot of fun with that,” Sandoval said.

This year, Zozobra is also going digital. People can download a free augmented reality app. Once pointed at the official Zozobra t–shirt, he comes alive.

The burning of Zozobra is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Kai Porter


Updated: August 22, 2019 06:33 PM
Created: August 22, 2019 05:30 PM

