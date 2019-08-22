7th annual Zozofest begins Friday

“We have a big surprise for everybody in New Mexico," said Ray Sandoval, event chairman.

This year, as part of The Decades Project, leading up to the 100th anniversary in 2024 -- Zozobra will have a 1970's theme.

"We started back in the 1920s in 2014 and this year we land on the 1970s, so bring out that afro, get those bell bottoms and get ready to boogy down to some disco, because we're going to have a lot of fun with that,” Sandoval said.

This year, Zozobra is also going digital. People can download a free augmented reality app. Once pointed at the official Zozobra t–shirt, he comes alive.

The burning of Zozobra is scheduled for Aug. 30.