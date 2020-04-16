8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 44.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 116 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,597.
The latest positive cases include:
- 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 23 new cases in McKinley County
- 31 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
The Health Department said that 90 people are hospitalized, and 353 people have recovered from COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).