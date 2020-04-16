8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 44.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 116 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,597.