8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 16, 2020 04:26 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 04:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 44.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 116 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,597. 

The latest positive cases include: 

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 23 new cases in McKinley County
  • 31 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 29 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

The Health Department said that 90 people are hospitalized, and 353 people have recovered from COVID-19.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


