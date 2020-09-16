8-year-old Espanola boy gets camper trailer from Make-A-Wish New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

8-year-old Espanola boy gets camper trailer from Make-A-Wish New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 16, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Make-A-Wish foundation just gifted an 8-year-old boy from Espanola a camper trailer.

Marcos suffers from a serious gastrointestinal disorder.

Advertisement

"You know, he's had a lot of ups and downs since. And it'll be huge to have this, so we can take him to Nebraska, and he's due to see his transplant team soon," said Marcos' mother, Vanessa. 

She said Marcos had major surgery when he was 10 months old but still requires a lot of treatments. 

For the past year, he's been asking for a trailer so he can spend more time with his family in between those visits.

Marcos did not know he would get the trailer on Wednesday. He was under the assumption that he was going to be creating a video in which he would ask for donations.

"The only thing that was going through my mind is -- I'm probably just going to do a normal video and then go home and wait but nope! That changed," Marcos said.

"One of the realities of Marcos' diagnosis is that he has to see specialists who are outside of New Mexico so his family travels across multiple states," said Sarah Lister, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Marcos said he's excited to have a new place to call his own.

"I wanted to cry but I'll probably do that at home," he said. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 119 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 119 additional COVID-19 cases
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases
New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases
Audit probes New Mexico hospital that was overrun by virus
This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M.
State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week
State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week
Advertisement


New Mexicans to have numerous voting options for general election
New Mexicans to have numerous voting options for general election
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 119 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 119 additional COVID-19 cases
Movie theater industry implements COVID-safe practices in hopes of reopening in NM
Movie theater industry implements COVID-safe practices in hopes of reopening in NM
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County public safety services to receive new radio communications system
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County public safety services to receive new radio communications system