8-year-old Espanola boy gets camper trailer from Make-A-Wish New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 16, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Make-A-Wish foundation just gifted an 8-year-old boy from Espanola a camper trailer.
Marcos suffers from a serious gastrointestinal disorder.
"You know, he's had a lot of ups and downs since. And it'll be huge to have this, so we can take him to Nebraska, and he's due to see his transplant team soon," said Marcos' mother, Vanessa.
She said Marcos had major surgery when he was 10 months old but still requires a lot of treatments.
For the past year, he's been asking for a trailer so he can spend more time with his family in between those visits.
Marcos did not know he would get the trailer on Wednesday. He was under the assumption that he was going to be creating a video in which he would ask for donations.
"The only thing that was going through my mind is -- I'm probably just going to do a normal video and then go home and wait but nope! That changed," Marcos said.
"One of the realities of Marcos' diagnosis is that he has to see specialists who are outside of New Mexico so his family travels across multiple states," said Sarah Lister, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico.
Marcos said he's excited to have a new place to call his own.
"I wanted to cry but I'll probably do that at home," he said.
