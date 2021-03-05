8-year-old girl forced to undergo multiple surgeries after leg was crushed by boulders

Joy Wang
Updated: March 05, 2021 06:51 PM
Created: March 05, 2021 04:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 8-year-old girl is recovering after being sandwiched between two boulders.
Callaway Lewis was hiking with her family two weeks ago when the incident occurred.
"Every bone in her foot is broken," said Callaway's mother, Laura Lewis. "And her tibia and fibula in the lower leg, below the knee is crushed and her femur is broken, and her pelvis is broken in at least three spots that we know of."
Callaway has undergone five surgeries, including having her right leg amputated.
"It's a lower tibia amputation," Lewis said. "So she won't have the foot, and she won't have the ankle."
Lewis said her daughter is tough, and taking it all in stride.
"It's a little bit backwards but because she's so tough. She says, 'mom, I'm going to be okay.' And I have to tell her, 'look, look at my eyes. I'm not crying, and she says, 'I know but mom, I'm gonna be okay.'"
Callaway will need more surgeries and skin grafts, along with physical therapy.
Click here to help the family cover Callaway's hospital bills.
