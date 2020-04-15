80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2020 02:45 PM
Created: April 15, 2020 02:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 36 people in New Mexico died from COVID-19.
The governor said there were 80 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,484.
The latest cases include:
The governor also said that 90 people are hospitalized, and 22 of them are on ventilators. The state also reported 353 people recovered from COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
