$8B needed in transportation repairs on Navajo Nation

The Associated Press
Updated: January 03, 2020 08:10 AM
Created: January 03, 2020 06:29 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - Transportation officials for the Navajo Nation have reported it would take 116 years and $7.9 billion to meet current infrastructure needs.
Gallup Independent reported Tuesday that officials from the Navajo Nation Division of Transportation reported the figures as part of a $320 million bonding plan drafted to fund bridges, pavement preservation projects and earth road improvements.
Officials say the Navajo Nation Council’s Budget and Finance Committee unanimously accepted the plan in early December.
Officials say the plan identified $1.4 billion in needs to address pavement deficiencies and $6.5 billion for upgrades to the existing roadway system.
