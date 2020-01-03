$8B needed in transportation repairs on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
Advertisement

$8B needed in transportation repairs on Navajo Nation

$8B needed in transportation repairs on Navajo Nation

The Associated Press
Updated: January 03, 2020 08:10 AM
Created: January 03, 2020 06:29 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - Transportation officials for the Navajo Nation have reported it would take 116 years and $7.9 billion to meet current infrastructure needs.  

Gallup Independent reported Tuesday that officials from the Navajo Nation Division of Transportation reported the figures as part of a $320 million bonding plan drafted to fund bridges, pavement preservation projects and earth road improvements.

Advertisement

Officials say the Navajo Nation Council’s Budget and Finance Committee unanimously accepted the plan in early December.

Officials say the plan identified $1.4 billion in needs to address pavement deficiencies and $6.5 billion for upgrades to the existing roadway system.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice
Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice
Leader of armed border group pleads guilty to gun charge
Leader of armed border group pleads guilty to gun charge
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Basketball player files lawsuit against UNM, hopes to return to team
Basketball player files lawsuit against UNM, hopes to return to team
Advertisement


Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Challenger to embattled state senator pleaded guilty to DWI in late 90s
Challenger to embattled state senator pleaded guilty to DWI in late 90s
Leader of armed border group pleads guilty to gun charge
Leader of armed border group pleads guilty to gun charge
Basketball player files lawsuit against UNM, hopes to return to team
Basketball player files lawsuit against UNM, hopes to return to team
Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice
Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice