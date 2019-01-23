9 hurt in crash involving military vehicles
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. - Nine people were hurt following a crash involving two military vehicles. Two of the people are in critical condition.
It happened in Otero County Tuesday night.
Military officials say the crash involved two vehicles from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
