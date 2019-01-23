9 hurt in crash involving military vehicles | KOB 4
9 hurt in crash involving military vehicles

Marian Camacho
January 23, 2019 06:36 AM

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. - Nine people were hurt following a crash involving two military vehicles. Two of the people are in critical condition.

It happened in Otero County Tuesday night.

Military officials say the crash involved two vehicles from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

