9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
Created: May 10, 2020 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths and 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 10. Due to a recurring technical delay that affects Sunday reporting totals, Sunday's numbers reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.

The state total of confirmed cases has reached 4,863.

Advertisement

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County.  The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The latest cases include:

  • 23 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 20 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County

Previously reported numbers from NMDOH included one case from Bernalillo County that was removed because the individual was from out of state; and one case from San Juan County was identified as a negative test result. Those corrections are reflected in Sunday's total.

The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 200. State officials said 194 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 1,285 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Shutdown of tribal casinos deals blow to Indian Country
In this April 30, 2020 photo, a sign indicates that the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash., which is owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, is closed. Hundreds of tribal casinos across the country have voluntarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in many cases taking away a tribe's primary source of revenue used to operate tribal government and social programs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
NM Department of Health reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 105 new cases
NM Department of Health reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 105 new cases
Critical of hospital CEO, Gallup doctors threaten to quit
Critical of hospital CEO, Gallup doctors threaten to quit
Advertisement


9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Navajo Nation reports 91 additional cases as case total rises to 2,973
Navajo Nation reports 91 additional cases as case total rises to 2,973
New Mexico to receive first shipment of antiviral medication Remdesivir to help treat COVID-19
New Mexico to receive first shipment of antiviral medication Remdesivir to help treat COVID-19
Gallup lockdown order expires
Gallup lockdown order expires
Shutdown of tribal casinos deals blow to Indian Country
In this April 30, 2020 photo, a sign indicates that the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash., which is owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, is closed. Hundreds of tribal casinos across the country have voluntarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in many cases taking away a tribe's primary source of revenue used to operate tribal government and social programs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)