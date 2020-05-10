9 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths and 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 10. Due to a recurring technical delay that affects Sunday reporting totals, Sunday's numbers reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in Monday's total.
The state total of confirmed cases has reached 4,863.
The latest deaths include:
The latest cases include:
Previously reported numbers from NMDOH included one case from Bernalillo County that was removed because the individual was from out of state; and one case from San Juan County was identified as a negative test result. Those corrections are reflected in Sunday's total.
The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 200. State officials said 194 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 1,285 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
