9-year-old boy killed in Santa Fe crash | KOB 4
9-year-old boy killed in Santa Fe crash

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 02:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - A 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash Friday morning in Santa Fe.

Police have identified the boy as Jeremiah Archuleta. According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, Jeremiah was a fourth-grader at Gonzales Community School. 

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of St. Francis and Paseo de Peralta, a portion of which was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Police confirm that the boy's father was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he is in critical condition.

An adult and child in the other vehicle involved were also hospitalized with injuries that police say were not considered to be serious.

Updated: February 22, 2019 02:48 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 12:32 PM

