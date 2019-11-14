9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte

Christina Rodriguez
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A giant fish was caught by somebody who's about the same size – a fourth grader.
9-year-old Alex Flores caught a 42 pound blue catfish Sunday at the Elephant Butte Reservoir. For reference, the biggest fish ever caught at the lake was 78 pounds.
A love of fishing runs in his family. Alex's dad, Kris Flores, has been fishing in southern New Mexico all of his life. He even has a YouTube channel dedicated to it.
Alex said he released the fish after taking some pictures. He named the fish Whale Lord.
