911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide

"It starts out, 'suicide note,'" said the property manager who received the email. "'Dear all,' it goes on about not having accomplished anything in his life, this and that; that his wife is destroying his life. Then he says that it seems ‘in the end is my last hope for happiness comes from, comes in the form of pure virtue, death.’”

Propes wasn't alone. His son, 3 and half-year-old Owen Propes, was with him.

The audio recording revealed he was going through a divorce and custody dispute over his son.

According to the calls, Propes missed a court date for a custody hearing that same day. As Owen's mother, Cassandra Scott, made the panicked trip to his home; she received another email saying Propes had already killed himself and their son.

"He sent a new email saying he killed himself and our 3 and a half-year-old son and then he killed our dog," Scott told operators. "He timed the email to send it to me after the fact."