911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
Brittany Costello
January 30, 2019 10:15 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Newly released 911 calls reveal the horrifying moment friends and family learned a Santa Fe County man was intending to take his own life.
33-year-old Ryan Propes killed himself, his young son, and dog near Tesuque nearly two weeks ago.
In the calls, family and friends told operators they all received a suicide letter from Propes on January 17. It was during a race to his home, the child's mother received another letter. It was just sent to her, saying she would be too late.
"It starts out, 'suicide note,'" said the property manager who received the email. "'Dear all,' it goes on about not having accomplished anything in his life, this and that; that his wife is destroying his life. Then he says that it seems ‘in the end is my last hope for happiness comes from, comes in the form of pure virtue, death.’”
Propes wasn't alone. His son, 3 and half-year-old Owen Propes, was with him.
The audio recording revealed he was going through a divorce and custody dispute over his son.
According to the calls, Propes missed a court date for a custody hearing that same day. As Owen's mother, Cassandra Scott, made the panicked trip to his home; she received another email saying Propes had already killed himself and their son.
"He sent a new email saying he killed himself and our 3 and a half-year-old son and then he killed our dog," Scott told operators. "He timed the email to send it to me after the fact."
