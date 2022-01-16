A closer look at New Mexico's legislative 'graveyard' | KOB 4
A closer look at New Mexico's legislative 'graveyard'

Chris Ramirez
Chris Ramirez

Updated: January 16, 2022 10:53 PM
Created: January 16, 2022 08:18 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Each year, a number of bills aimed at reducing crime make their way into the Roundhouse. But very, very few make it out, often dying in a certain committee commonly referred to as the "Crime Legislation Graveyard." 

It's where many public safety bills go to die. 

KOB 4’s Chris Ramirez is exposing which committee that is -- and asks the chairman of that committee how public safety bills will get a fair shake this year?


