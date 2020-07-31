Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor

In April, Landon rode his bike to a field near his family's house in Hobbs and ended his life.

His parents believe social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Landon's suicidal thoughts.

Katrina and James said they found one of James' journal entries after his death.

“I think the big question we all have is why, and we will never know the reason why,” said Katrina. “The only thing that I was able to find was in his journal was that he had wrote that he was going mad from staying at home all the time and that he just wanted to be able to go to school and play outside with his friends. So that was the only thing that I can imagine what was going through his head at that time. If I had read that before, I wouldn't have thought that he was planning on taking his own life because I think we're all feeling a little crazy right now.”

James' parents said there were no obvious signs that their son was struggling.

They are now urging parents to talk to their kids about how they're feeling, even if they seem fine.

“I hope his story can at least save at least one life. If so then his death wasn't in vain,” said Katrina.

People who need help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.