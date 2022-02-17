A look at the bills headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham's desk

Our teachers will get a big pay raise, at least an extra $10,000 a year.

And the opportunity scholarship passed, which will allow more New Mexicans to go to college or trade school.

The governor wanted to cut taxes, and legislators passed a bill that cuts gross receipts taxes by a 0.25%.

And for senior citizens making less than $100,000 a year—the state will no longer tax their social security income.

And before legislators left the Roundhouse, Speaker Of The House Brian Egolf announced he won't seek reelection, leaving the most powerful post in the Legislature - open.

The session may be over but those bills still await the governor's signature.






