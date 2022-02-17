A look at the bills headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham's desk | KOB 4
Chris Ramirez, Matt Grubs
Updated: February 17, 2022 09:46 PM
Created: February 17, 2022 08:49 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s the end of the 30-day legislative session. New Mexico got an $8.5 billion budget, but no voting rights act. A three-hour Senate Republican filibuster ended that effort. 

Here's a quick look at what's heading to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk. 

Public safety mega-bill:

  • It eliminates the statute of limitations for 2nd degree murder.
  • Ends the gay panic defense. 
  • Adds funding for Albuquerque's violence intervention program. 
  • Adds $50 million to hire and train police officers statewide. 
  • Makes selling stolen car parts a crime.
  • And establishes new penalties for gun crimes.

Education bills

  • Our teachers will get a big pay raise, at least an extra $10,000 a year.
  • And the opportunity scholarship passed, which will allow more New Mexicans to go to college or trade school.

The governor wanted to cut taxes, and legislators passed a bill that cuts gross receipts taxes by a 0.25%. 

And for senior citizens making less than $100,000 a year—the state will no longer tax their social security income. 

And before legislators left the Roundhouse, Speaker Of The House Brian Egolf announced he won't seek reelection, leaving the most powerful post in the Legislature - open. 

The session may be over but those bills still await the governor's signature.



 


