A look at the bills headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham's desk

Chris Ramirez, Matt Grubs
Updated: February 17, 2022 09:46 PM
Created: February 17, 2022 08:49 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s the end of the 30-day legislative session. New Mexico got an $8.5 billion budget, but no voting rights act. A three-hour Senate Republican filibuster ended that effort.
Here's a quick look at what's heading to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.
Public safety mega-bill:
Education bills
The governor wanted to cut taxes, and legislators passed a bill that cuts gross receipts taxes by a 0.25%.
And for senior citizens making less than $100,000 a year—the state will no longer tax their social security income.
And before legislators left the Roundhouse, Speaker Of The House Brian Egolf announced he won't seek reelection, leaving the most powerful post in the Legislature - open.
The session may be over but those bills still await the governor's signature.
