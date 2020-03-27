A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico

Megan Abundis
Created: March 27, 2020 09:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As of Friday, the state reported more than 9,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 in New Mexico. 

Across the state, there are nearly two dozen locations that are testing for COVID-19.

Advertisement

On March 14, the first drive-thru testing began in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Two days later, the Four Corners got their first drive-thru testing site. Testing also began in west New Mexico at that time.

On March 19, the first drive-thru sites in northern and eastern New Mexico began operating.

The next day, southern New Mexico got access to a drive-thru testing site.

On March 23, four new sites in the Albuquerque metro area began testing.

On March 25, TriCore got gear to receive test results two-times faster. 

The governor wants to expand testing more. She has given orders to establish a coronavirus testing site in each of the state's 33 counties. 

Click here to find your nearest testing site


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191
55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191
Doctor dies in Albuquerque house fire
Doctor dies in Albuquerque house fire
COVID-19: State officials close public schools in NM for remainder of school year
COVID-19: State officials close public schools in NM for remainder of school year
Deputies: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
Deputies: Teen wrestling champ stops kidnapping of children
NMSP not making traffic stops to verify essential travel
NMSP not making traffic stops to verify essential travel
Advertisement


NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State
NM vs. NY: Why COVID-19 spread so much quicker in the Empire State
A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico
A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico
UNM finance professor believes many people will use stimulus checks to pay bills
UNM finance professor believes many people will use stimulus checks to pay bills
Stuffed animal sightings delight Albuquerque neighborhood that is practicing social distancing
Stuffed animal sightings delight Albuquerque neighborhood that is practicing social distancing
Former Gov. Richardson trying to secure release of sick Navy vet in Iran
Former Gov. Richardson trying to secure release of sick Navy vet in Iran