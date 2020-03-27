A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico

On March 19, the first drive-thru sites in northern and eastern New Mexico began operating.

The next day, southern New Mexico got access to a drive-thru testing site.

On March 23, four new sites in the Albuquerque metro area began testing.

On March 25, TriCore got gear to receive test results two-times faster.

The governor wants to expand testing more. She has given orders to establish a coronavirus testing site in each of the state's 33 counties.

