A timeline: COVID-19 testing expands across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As of Friday, the state reported more than 9,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Across the state, there are nearly two dozen locations that are testing for COVID-19.
On March 14, the first drive-thru testing began in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Two days later, the Four Corners got their first drive-thru testing site. Testing also began in west New Mexico at that time.
On March 19, the first drive-thru sites in northern and eastern New Mexico began operating.
The next day, southern New Mexico got access to a drive-thru testing site.
On March 23, four new sites in the Albuquerque metro area began testing.
On March 25, TriCore got gear to receive test results two-times faster.
The governor wants to expand testing more. She has given orders to establish a coronavirus testing site in each of the state's 33 counties.
