AAA expects fewer people to travel for Thanksgiving

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel for the holiday, which is the largest decline since the 2008 recession.

"We're looking at a 46% percent drop in those who are going to be travelling by air from the mountain region, which includes New Mexico and surrounding states," Armbuster said.

That's the largest single-year drop air travel, but AAA is expecting people to drive across the country.

To arrive at the projections, they tried to take into account the spreading coronavirus.

"This year we also included the national positive case numbers of COVID-19," Armbuster said.

As the hospitality and airline industries try to make customers feel safe, the weather is not a main concern for many planning to travel.

"If you are going to travel, know before you go. Know what's ahead of you, now what to expect as far as restrictions that are in-place due to the pandemic," Armbuster said. "Call your hotel ahead of a time, make sure that they're open. If you have a favorite restaurant along the way, understand that they're restrictions in-place due to the pandemic."

