AAA offers tips for safe driving in winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Living in New Mexico this time of year, it's always a possibility that winter weather can really mess up the roads, so it’s important to be prepared for it.

AAA recommends having some of these items with you in your emergency kit just in case: an emergency blanket, jumper cables, a light, a shovel and then other items to keep you warm like gloves and coats.



AAA also recommends having a first-aid kit on hand, along with different food and drink options for you and your pets.