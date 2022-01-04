AAA offers tips for safe driving in winter weather

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Living in New Mexico this time of year, it's always a possibility that winter weather can really mess up the roads, so it’s important to be prepared for it.
AAA recommends having some of these items with you in your emergency kit just in case: an emergency blanket, jumper cables, a light, a shovel and then other items to keep you warm like gloves and coats.
AAA also recommends having a first-aid kit on hand, along with different food and drink options for you and your pets.
If you do happen to get stuck in dangerous winter conditions, the National Weather Service recommends staying in your vehicle. If you leave it, you could quickly become disoriented in the wind-driven snow and cold.
Also, run the motor for about 10 minutes each hour for heat.
It's also a good idea to open the window just a bit for fresh air while running the motor to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Snow might also need to be cleared from the exhaust for the same reason.
This week should be a pretty quiet one in terms of any bad winter weather so it's the perfect week to get some of these supplies on hand if you don't already have them.
