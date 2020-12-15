AAA predicts drop in holiday travel, strong 2021 rebound

Ryan Laughlin
December 15, 2020
Created: December 15, 2020 03:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People appear to be getting the message about avoiding non-essential travel during the holidays.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA predicts travel was down by possibly 20%.
The week before Thanksgiving, the TSA said nearly 7 million, which was about a 50% drop in air travel from 2019.
Most travel is being done by automobile, according to AAA. However, for Christmas and New Year's, AAA is predicting 30% overall drop, as more people heed warnings about the threat of COVID-19.
Looking farther into the future, AAA expects there to be a big rebound in 2021.
"Especially the second half 2021 is when we're seeing a lot of bookings," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokespersons. " And you have to remember in 2020, we saw a lot of trips that people canceled and wanted to rebook those same trips in 2021, so you have those in addition."
