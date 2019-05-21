Abortion rights protesters rally in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

"This is about several states just completely banning abortions,” said Nancy McDonald, who lives in Santa Fe. “Even incest and rape and we've got to stop it.”

McDonald organized the rally, spreading the word on Facebook.

“Even if we were going to get five people, we wanted Santa Fe to be represented,” she said.

People in downtown Albuquerque also protested the new abortion laws.

“Women are beginning to be scared that all this stuff that we fought for, for this long, is going to be taken away from us,” said Isabella Baker.

Pro-life advocates did not organize a counter protest.

However, New Mexico Alliance for Life released the following statement:

We support the democratic process where states have addressed the abortion issue through their democratically-elected legislators and governors. The people of New Mexico spoke out loud and clear that they reject abortion up-to-birth extremism and want to see commonsense protections for women and babies. We will continue to fight against abortion up-to-birth extremism in New Mexico, and for better protections for women and unborn children.