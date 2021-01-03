About half of applicants get New Mexico virus relief grants

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 6,500 New Mexico businesses and nonprofits will receive up to $50,000 under a state program created to help companies cope with economic fallout from the pandemic.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that's about half of the companies that applied.
The program is using $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state.
The state on Saturday reported 1,252 additional known COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 145,379 cases and 2,534 deaths.
