ABQ 4WARD: Problems with the pretrial detention process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On one hand, the pretrial detention system gives prosecutors the chance to prove someone is too dangerous to be released – even before they're convicted.

But Adolfo Mendez with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office says they have a very tight timeline to review which suspects should be flagged. They have less than 24 hours to decide who they are going to request for a judge to keep in custody – and they also don't have much time to gather proof that the suspect is too dangerous to be released.