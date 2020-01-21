ABQ Business First: AIA awards, 2019's mergers & acquisitions

Top honorees included Joe Anderson Architecture, who received the Honor Award for the remodeling of Loid’s Collision Center, Studio Southwest Architects, for the remodeling of the New Mexico School for the Arts and Dekker/Perich/Sabtini for the remodeling of downtown Civic Plaza.

Click here to see a slideshow of the architecture projects that were honored by the AIA.

Mergers and acquisitions in 2019

The state saw plenty of mergers and acquisitions in 2019 that included a wide array of industries such as manufacturing and cannabis.

Significant state mergers included one with the Bay Area holding company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Virgin Galactic. The proposed merger is worth around $700 million.

The restaurant industry was also at the center of local acquisitions including a local restaurateur’s purchase of Yanni’s and a local business group’s purchase of Nob Hill Bar & Grill.

Click here to see the full list of mergers and acquisitions from 2019.