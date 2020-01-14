ABQ Business First: Sandia Labs hiring spree, hotel construction projects

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Tessa Mentus and Steve Soliz to talk about hotel projects across the state that are nearing completion and Sandia Labs' recent hiring spree.
Sandia National Labs meets hiring goal
Sandia National Laboratories met an "unprecedented" hiring goal, according to Albuquerque Business First.
The publication reports that around 1,900 positions were filled during the hiring push.
Click here to read more about why it was a challenge to hire so many qualified employees.
Hotel construction projects across the state
Several hotels that broke ground last year are on track to be completed in 2020 and 2021.
The Marriot Springhill Suites Hotel is slated to open in the third quarter of 2020. The 93,000-square-foot, 118-room hotel broke ground last March after three years of negotiations.
From 2012-2016, the hotel occupancy rate in Albuquerque has increased from 57% to 60%.
Click here to see a slideshow of hotel projects that will be completed in New Mexico in the coming years.
