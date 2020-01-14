ABQ Business First: Sandia Labs hiring spree, hotel construction projects

The publication reports that around 1,900 positions were filled during the hiring push.

Hotel construction projects across the state

Several hotels that broke ground last year are on track to be completed in 2020 and 2021.

The Marriot Springhill Suites Hotel is slated to open in the third quarter of 2020. The 93,000-square-foot, 118-room hotel broke ground last March after three years of negotiations.

From 2012-2016, the hotel occupancy rate in Albuquerque has increased from 57% to 60%.

