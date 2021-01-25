APD investigating another homicide in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 24, 2021 11:31 PM
Created: January 24, 2021 11:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N. M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide.
Police said a person was found dead at a home near Paseo del Norte and Eubank Sunday night.
No information about how the person died has been released.
This is the second homicide investigation for APD in about 24 hours. Two people were killed after a shooting in the area of Eubank and I-40 Saturday night.
