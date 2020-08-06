Absentee ballot applications being sent to people in Bernalillo County

Stover said people who fill out the application in the mailer will get an absentee ballot.

She said it's not a scam, but she added that people don't have to send the application in if they don't feel comfortable doing so.

"On September 14, we will be sending out applications for absentee ballots to every voter that's qualified in Bernalillo County that has not requested one already," Stover said.

The organization that sent the mailer said it's part of a campaign to register voters ahead of the election.

This was the first time they've sent absentee ballot applications in New Mexico.