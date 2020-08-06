Absentee ballot applications being sent to people in Bernalillo County

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 06, 2020 06:58 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some people in Bernalillo County were concerned after receiving a mailer with an application for an absentee ballot.
"There was a mailing that hit Bernalillo County yesterday that was brought to my attention, several calls to our office, I got several calls to my private phone about it," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.
The mailer was sent from the Center for Voter Information, a non-profit, non-partisan, organization that is based in Virginia.
"It does however, have an application inside that you can fill out and mail in to get an absentee ballot, there's not a problem with that," Stover said.
Stover said people who fill out the application in the mailer will get an absentee ballot.
She said it's not a scam, but she added that people don't have to send the application in if they don't feel comfortable doing so.
"On September 14, we will be sending out applications for absentee ballots to every voter that's qualified in Bernalillo County that has not requested one already," Stover said.
The organization that sent the mailer said it's part of a campaign to register voters ahead of the election.
This was the first time they've sent absentee ballot applications in New Mexico.
