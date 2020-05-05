Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary

Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary

The Associated Press
Created: May 05, 2020 06:38 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Election authorities are starting to distribute absentee ballots in a concerted effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at polling places in New Mexico’s June 2 primary.

The first trickle of voting was scheduled to start Tuesday at the offices of 33 county clerks throughout the state, where ballots can be filled out in person or dropped off.

Advertisement

New Mexico’s governor and secretary of state are encouraging as many people as possible to vote by absentee ballot. In-person voting will be offered more broadly at early voting centers starting May 16 and on Election Day at traditional precinct polls.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Alex Curtas says about 985,000 applications for absentee ballots have been sent to potential voters. More than 91,000 requests for absentee ballots have been made.

The state Supreme Court last month rejected a proposal to suspend most in-person voting.

State health officials say New Mexico has yet to reach a definitive peak in daily infections for COVID-19, amid surging cases in the northwest of the state.

Republican primary voters are deciding between two contenders who hope to retake a congressional swing district seat held by U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in southern New Mexico.

The state’s Democratic primary is likely to decide who succeeds U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján in the Democrat-dominated 3rd Congressional District in northern New Mexico. Luján is the presumed Democratic nominee to succeed retiring Sen. Tom Udall.

The entire Legislature is up for elections this year, with an upswing in primary-election challenges.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing
Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Advertisement


Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Health officials still encourage people to wear masks despite ease on public health restrictions
Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 2,474 on Navajo Nation, 73 total reported deaths
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Detectives make second arrest in murder case of Sasha Krause
Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary
Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing
TriCore Reference Labs begins COVID-19 antibody testing