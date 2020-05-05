Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary

The state Supreme Court last month rejected a proposal to suspend most in-person voting.

State health officials say New Mexico has yet to reach a definitive peak in daily infections for COVID-19, amid surging cases in the northwest of the state.

Republican primary voters are deciding between two contenders who hope to retake a congressional swing district seat held by U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in southern New Mexico.

The state’s Democratic primary is likely to decide who succeeds U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján in the Democrat-dominated 3rd Congressional District in northern New Mexico. Luján is the presumed Democratic nominee to succeed retiring Sen. Tom Udall.

The entire Legislature is up for elections this year, with an upswing in primary-election challenges.