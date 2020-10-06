Absentee ballots start going out to New Mexico voters | KOB 4
Absentee ballots start going out to New Mexico voters

Kai Porter
Updated: October 06, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: October 06, 2020 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- County Clerks in New Mexico began sending out absentee ballots Tuesday.

According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, more than 321,000 New Mexicans have applied for an absentee ballot.

Most of the applications, 139,000, were submitted by people in Bernalillo County. 

"It's the largest number of absentee ballots that has ever been sent out," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. "We have a great staff. We've been working on this a really long time."

Stover said it's important for voters to follow the instructions on the ballot. Any mistakes could lead to the ballot being rejected.

"The biggest one would be to sign it, and not put the last four of your social security number on it," Stover said. "There will be a board that will accept or reject that. And if that happens, then you'll get a notice within 24 hours that your ballot has been rejected and you'll have an opportunity to cure that."          

People can return their ballot in-person to any voting precinct. For those who want to mail it back, Stover recommends that they get it in the mail no later than Oct. 27. 

Ballot must be back to the county clerk no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

"I'm hopeful people will vote early and return your ballots early because there's a lot of things that has to happen before we can count on Tuesday," Stover said.


