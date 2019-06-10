Abuela Cooks: Green chile salsa
Casey Messer
June 10, 2019 06:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Stuffed Lust Sopapilla Company is helping out Casey Messer in the kitchen.
The mother and daughter duo of Angelique Schwegler and Julia Cox showed Casey how to make their delicious green chile salsa.
Recipe:
1 can of crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup of green chile
1 onion
1 cup of jalapenos
1 tsp of garlic
Cumin, sugar and salt to taste
Combine ingredients in blender and blend away!
