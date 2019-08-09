Abuela Cooks: Posole | KOB 4
Abuela Cooks: Posole

Casey Messer
August 12, 2019 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's Abuela Cooks' segment, Casey Messer gets a lesson in cooking posole.

Here's the recipe:

1 package frozen hominy or 2 cans drained
4 cups water
2 cups stock vegetable or meat
1 tsp minced garlic
Salt to taste
1 tsp oregano
1 Instapot or a crock pot

Add all ingredients to pot, stir and cook on high until hominy is soft and has doubled in size. Serve plain or with carne adovada.

Casey Messer


Updated: August 12, 2019 06:46 AM
Created: August 09, 2019 09:03 AM

