Abuela Cooks: Posole
August 12, 2019 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's Abuela Cooks' segment, Casey Messer gets a lesson in cooking posole.
Here's the recipe:
1 package frozen hominy or 2 cans drained
4 cups water
2 cups stock vegetable or meat
1 tsp minced garlic
Salt to taste
1 tsp oregano
1 Instapot or a crock pot
Add all ingredients to pot, stir and cook on high until hominy is soft and has doubled in size. Serve plain or with carne adovada.
