Abuela Cooks: Queso
Marian Camacho
July 15, 2019 07:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Who doesn't love a bag of chips and some delicious queso?
Here's the recipe courtesy of Abuela Cooks:
Ingredients
- 16 oz. Velveeta
- 10 oz. can Zesty Rotel diced tomatoes and green chiles
- Half and half
- Cumin
Instructions
- Cube Velvetta and place into pan on low heat to melt.
- Add Rotel
- Add half and half to desired consistency
- Add cumin to taste
Credits
Updated: July 15, 2019 07:36 AM
Created: July 08, 2019 10:20 AM
