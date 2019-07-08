Abuela Cooks: Queso | KOB 4
Advertisement

Abuela Cooks: Queso

Marian Camacho
July 15, 2019 07:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Who doesn't love a bag of chips and some delicious queso?

Advertisement

Here's the recipe courtesy of Abuela Cooks:

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. Velveeta
  • 10 oz. can Zesty Rotel diced tomatoes and green chiles
  • Half and half
  • Cumin

Instructions

  • Cube Velvetta and place into pan on low heat to melt.
  • Add Rotel
  • Add half and half to desired consistency
  • Add cumin to taste

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 15, 2019 07:36 AM
Created: July 08, 2019 10:20 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Body found in vehicle near the Big-I
Police: Body found in vehicle near the Big-I
Epstein accuser says she spent time with him in New Mexico
Epstein accuser says she spent time with him in New Mexico
Memorial held in honor of murdered New Mexico singer
Memorial held in honor of murdered New Mexico singer
Man rescues injured coyote pup on I-25
Man rescues injured coyote pup on I-25
Thief steals wedding rings just days before ceremony
Thief steals wedding rings just days before ceremony
Advertisement




Epstein accuser says she spent time with him in New Mexico
Epstein accuser says she spent time with him in New Mexico
Police: Body found in vehicle near the Big-I
Police: Body found in vehicle near the Big-I
Memorial held in honor of murdered New Mexico singer
Memorial held in honor of murdered New Mexico singer
Thief steals wedding rings just days before ceremony
Thief steals wedding rings just days before ceremony
Pair of bills aim to help New Mexico's aspiring teachers
Pair of bills aim to help New Mexico's aspiring teachers