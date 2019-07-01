Abuela Cooks: Red chile enchiladas
Marian Camacho
July 01, 2019 11:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This week's "Abuela Cooks" is all about a New Mexican favorite: enchiladas.
KOB's Casey Messer got a first-hand look at how Angelique Schwegler and Julia Cox of StuffedLust Sopapilla Company whip up the delicious dish.
Watch the full video for more and find the recipe below.
Red Chile Ingredients
- 1 bag of red chile pods
- 6 cups water
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cumin
Red Chile Directions
- Over a large mixing bowl, break the stems off the pods and shake out the seeds.
- Break the pods into smaller pieces and drop the pieces into a waiting strainer.
- Once all pods are broken, rinse with water and place in large pot. Add the water to the pods.
- Bring water to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer 10-20 minutes until pods are softened. Remove from heat and let sit covered for an additional 10 minutes.
- Puree chile, garlic, cumin, and salt using an immersion blender, food processor or blender. If using a blender, puree in batches until consistency is smooth.
- Serve and enjoy!
Enchiladas Ingredients
- 6 corn tortillas
- Oil (optional)
- 1 1/2 to 2 cups red chile sauce (recipe above)
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- 2/3 cup chopped tomato
Enchiladas Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Take 1 tortilla and dip it quickly in hot oil to make soft.
- Now that it's softened take the tortilla and dip it in the chile and put on a plate.
- Top with cheese, onion and more red chile.
- Repeat steps 2-4 two more times and stack tortillas.
- Add more child, cheese and onions to your liking.
- Heat in oven until cheese melts.
- Garnish with lettuce and tomato.
