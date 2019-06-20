Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas

Recipe:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

4 tbsp shortening

1.5 cups warm water

2 qts oil for frying

Directions:

In large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt and shortening. Stir in water; mix until dough is smooth. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Roll out on floured board until 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 3 inch squares. Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towel and serve hot.