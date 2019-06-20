Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas

Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas

June 20, 2019 10:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Angelique Schwegler and Abuela Julia Cox of StuffedLust Sopapilla Company have been making sopapillas for years.

Advertisement

This week, they are sharing their recipe with Casey Messer.

Watch the video to see how they turned out.

Recipe:

4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
4 tbsp shortening
1.5 cups warm water
2 qts oil for frying

Directions:

In large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt and shortening. Stir in water; mix until dough is smooth. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Roll out on floured board until 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 3 inch squares. Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towel and serve hot.  

KOB


Created: June 20, 2019 10:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
Advertisement




2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Pine Lodge Fire has now burned 6,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire has now burned 6,000 acres
Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas
Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23