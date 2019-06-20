Abuela Cooks: Sopapillas
June 20, 2019 10:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Angelique Schwegler and Abuela Julia Cox of StuffedLust Sopapilla Company have been making sopapillas for years.
This week, they are sharing their recipe with Casey Messer.
Watch the video to see how they turned out.
Recipe:
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
4 tbsp shortening
1.5 cups warm water
2 qts oil for frying
Directions:
In large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt and shortening. Stir in water; mix until dough is smooth. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Roll out on floured board until 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 3 inch squares. Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towel and serve hot.
