ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death
Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019 06:14 AM
EL PASO, Texas - The ACLU is demanding a thorough investigation following the death of a migrant in El Paso.
This is the fourth migrant to die while in Customs and Border Patrol custody since December.
According to CBP, agents arrested a 40-year-old Mexican national for illegal re-entry. Officials say they took the man to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed and treated for the flu and liver failure.
The man died on Monday.
The ACLU told NBC News that a transparent and independent investigation into the conditions of CBP facilities and medical treatment is needed immediately.
