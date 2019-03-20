ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death | KOB 4
ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death

Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019 06:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas - The ACLU is demanding a thorough investigation following the death of a migrant in El Paso. 

This is the fourth migrant to die while in Customs and Border Patrol custody since December.

According to CBP, agents arrested a 40-year-old Mexican national for illegal re-entry. Officials say they took the man to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed and treated for the flu and liver failure.

The man died on Monday.

The ACLU told NBC News that a transparent and independent investigation into the conditions of CBP facilities and medical treatment is needed immediately.

