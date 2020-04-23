ACLU study points to risk of COVID-19 in prisons, jails

The ACLU study says inmates could be exposed to the virus in jail, then released back into society without being quarantined. It also says staff could end up with the virus and then expose their families.

The ACLU is urging jails, nationwide, to dramatically reduce the number of inmates.

"So we're talking about release for folks who committed non-serious offenses, folks that are in jail pre-trial that haven't been convicted of anything. And in some cases folks who are nearing their release already and we can expedite that process a little bit," Moskowitz said.

According to the county, one inmate tested positive for the disease, and most of the inmates they've released were released with conditions from the court.

The county jail says they've started to isolate all new inmates for 10 days in case someone comes into the detention center does have the disease or has been exposed.