ACLU wants governor to do more to address COVID-19 in jails, prisons

"It just asks in this new context of what's happened in Otero, and what we're looking at-- at other potential prisons, it asks the governor's office to reconsider and again review those recommendations," said ACLU attorney Lalita Moskowitz.

The state says its already released 79 non-violent offenders to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, Moskowitz doesn't believe that's enough.

According to the state, there are four New Mexico corrections facilities where inmates have tested positive. In Otero County, more than 450 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 on the state side of the facility. Another 275 inmates tested positive in the section that is run by the federal government.

The ACLU worries a similar outbreak could happen at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center.

"And what we don't know is if that number hasn't risen because they're are no additional test happening, maybe that number hasn't risen because perhaps because it has been successfully contained which we know is unfortunately unlikely. So we have a little bit of information the state has provided but not nearly enough to keep accountability and allow the public to understand what's going on," Moskowitz said.

The governor did not respond to a request for comment.

