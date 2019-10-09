Activist accused of rape to remain jailed | KOB 4
Activist accused of rape to remain jailed

Redwolf Pope Redwolf Pope | 

The Associated Press
October 09, 2019 02:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An activist accused of recording sexual assaults of unconscious women on video will remain jailed in Santa Fe on a Washington state warrant as he awaits trial in New Mexico.
    
The magistrate court judge's decision Wednesday on Redwolf Pope's detainment comes after a different judge had ordered his release in a New Mexico case as a sanction against prosecutors.
    
Magistrate Judge David Segura ruled that he does not have jurisdiction to release Pope because of the Washington state warrant.
    
Court documents show Pope has been charged with two counts of rape in Seattle. In New Mexico, he is charged with kidnapping, third-degree rape and voyeurism.
    
Authorities say he had residences in Seattle and Santa Fe.
    
Voicemails seeking comment from Pope's attorney have not been returned. Pope has denied accusations against him in court filings.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 09, 2019 02:59 PM

