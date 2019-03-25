Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM

KOB Web Staff
March 25, 2019 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Civil rights groups sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, claiming gay and transgender migrants were subject to abuse and solitary confinement at a facility in Otero County.

Advertisement

The letter alleges that guards at the facility have made sexist and homophobic comments such as, "“Walk like a man! You better sit like a man!.'"

When the migrants complained, the letter claims they were placed in solitary confinement.

The letter states that discrimination against a person "'based on their gender identity or sexual orientation violates the Equal Protection Clause."

ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa told the Washington Post that “ICE is committed to ensuring that those in our custody reside in safe, secure and human environments and under appropriate conditions of confinement."

The ACLU Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and the Santa Fe Dreamers Project are requesting a meeting with ICE officials and the warden of the facility.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 25, 2019 10:26 PM
Created: March 25, 2019 09:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Advertisement




Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Hidalgo County’s outdated communication technology needs overhaul
Hidalgo County’s outdated communication technology needs overhaul
APD touts results of community policing
APD touts results of community policing