Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM

The letter states that discrimination against a person "'based on their gender identity or sexual orientation violates the Equal Protection Clause."

ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa told the Washington Post that “ICE is committed to ensuring that those in our custody reside in safe, secure and human environments and under appropriate conditions of confinement."

The ACLU Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and the Santa Fe Dreamers Project are requesting a meeting with ICE officials and the warden of the facility.