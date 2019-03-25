Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Civil rights groups sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, claiming gay and transgender migrants were subject to abuse and solitary confinement at a facility in Otero County.
The letter alleges that guards at the facility have made sexist and homophobic comments such as, "“Walk like a man! You better sit like a man!.'"
When the migrants complained, the letter claims they were placed in solitary confinement.
The letter states that discrimination against a person "'based on their gender identity or sexual orientation violates the Equal Protection Clause."
ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa told the Washington Post that “ICE is committed to ensuring that those in our custody reside in safe, secure and human environments and under appropriate conditions of confinement."
The ACLU Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and the Santa Fe Dreamers Project are requesting a meeting with ICE officials and the warden of the facility.
