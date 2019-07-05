Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Meg Hilling
July 05, 2019 06:22 PM
AZTEC, N.M.- A couple accused of abusing their children learned one of their adult children died this week.
Matthew Crouch, 19, was killed in a car crash, according to his brother Alex.
Matthew was living and working in Kansas.
Matthew’s death comes as law enforcement and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department investigate abuse allegations being made by some of the younger Crouch siblings.
Investigators say the children told them their mom would punish them by killing their pets.
However, some of the children have come to their parents’ defense.
“My mom and dad are some of the best people you'll meet,” Timothy Crouch told KOB 4.
Alex told KOB 4 that many of his siblings are expected to travel to Aztec to attend their mother’s court appearance on Thursday.
Updated: July 05, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 06:15 PM
