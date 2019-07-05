Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies

Meg Hilling
July 05, 2019 06:22 PM

AZTEC, N.M.- A couple accused of abusing their children learned one of their adult children died this week.

Advertisement

Matthew Crouch, 19, was killed in a car crash, according to his brother Alex.

Matthew was living and working in Kansas.

Matthew’s death comes as law enforcement and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department investigate abuse allegations being made by some of the younger Crouch siblings.

Investigators say the children told them their mom would punish them by killing their pets.

However, some of the children have come to their parents’ defense.

“My mom and dad are some of the best people you'll meet,” Timothy Crouch told KOB 4.

Alex told KOB 4 that many of his siblings are expected to travel to Aztec to attend their mother’s court appearance on Thursday.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: July 05, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 06:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Wanted man surrenders to police
Ricardo Soto
Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Advertisement




Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion
Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend
ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend
Search resumes for man reportedly swept away in Rio Grande
Search resumes for man reportedly swept away in Rio Grande
Renowned researcher remembered at Roswell UFO festival
Renowned researcher remembered at Roswell UFO festival