Advisory board seeks public input about BCSO

“We are merely a conduit, in some instances, a sounding board, which might advise the sheriff's office or which might further distill some of the concern and criticism and be in a position sometimes for people who want to be anonymous, to say 'sheriff, why is this happening, why are you doing this or why isn't this happening,'” said Board Chair Tommy Jewell.

Jewell is a retired judge, serving Bernalillo County for more than 20 years. With a strong vision, he said this new board brings some new opportunity.

“Our board is there to bring closer ties between the community and the sheriff's office,” said Jewell.

Once fully staffed, Jewell said there will be nine members with unique perspectives.

In addition to his own experience, he said they have former law enforcement, a community developer and an attorney.

“I don’t want to ignore the larger context with George Floyd and other things happening. There are legitimate concerns and this is a ground operation to blend the community,” he said.

They really want the community to drive the conversation and provide direction.

So far--he said the sheriff's office is getting involved. They've had representation at every meeting.

However, the board does not have any constitutional, statutory, or even ordinance authority over the sheriff.

The next meeting is this Friday morning.

