Advisory issued for missing endangered man
Marian Camacho
May 01, 2019 06:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bureau of Indian Affairs has issued a missing endangered advisory for a 19-year-old man.
According to the advisory, authorities believe Keith A. Chavez may be in the area of Black Mesa Casino in San Felipe Pueblo. Chavez is believed to be in danger if he is not located.
He is described as 5'8", 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on April 29 wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black Converse shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-346-2864.
