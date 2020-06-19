Advocates say domestic violence cases are becoming more violent

"They were together for 10 years. I wasn't aware of everything," the victim's mother said. "I knew there was something going on, but I wasn't aware until she decided to say that she was going to leave him."

Once detects got involved, the Domestic Violence Resource Center says APD's Family Abuse Stalking Training Team (FAST) found and arrested Gutierrez.

"If the offender uses a weapon, threatening to harm or did harm, that's those are the cases that they’ll be working on," said Jessie Fierro with the Domestic Violence Resource Center. "The more severe cases. And so we are sending about eight to 10 cases a week to the FAST team."

Fierro claims the more violent cases have doubled in recent months.

The Domestic Violence Resource Center is reportedly seeing more case involving strangulation, deadly weapons and sexual assault.

"We’re trying to figure out how we can dedicate officers, specifically to domestic violence right," Fierro said. "So that there'll be hopefully we can, we can get a DV units quickly so that we can attack this problem head on."

They’re working with the city to come up with a plan so advocates can respond to a case first -- with police nearby in case things escalate.

"If it's after court hours, not between eight to five, victims have access to emergency restraining orders and all they have to do is when an incident has taken place when the officers arrive, ask for one, ask for a victim advocate right away," Fierro said.

