Advocates say domestic violence cases are becoming more violent

Joy Wang
Updated: June 19, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: June 19, 2020 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Domestic violence cases are rising in New Mexico, and becoming more violent, advocates say.
In one case, Luis Gutierrez is charges with aggravated assault on a household member.
"My daughter had decided to get a divorce from the husband. And she went to live with me and the husband decided that he wanted her back, so he started shooting at the house," said the victim's mother.
Gutierrez is a former suspect on the Albuquerque Police Department's Metro 15 list.
"They were together for 10 years. I wasn't aware of everything," the victim's mother said. "I knew there was something going on, but I wasn't aware until she decided to say that she was going to leave him."
Once detects got involved, the Domestic Violence Resource Center says APD's Family Abuse Stalking Training Team (FAST) found and arrested Gutierrez.
"If the offender uses a weapon, threatening to harm or did harm, that's those are the cases that they’ll be working on," said Jessie Fierro with the Domestic Violence Resource Center. "The more severe cases. And so we are sending about eight to 10 cases a week to the FAST team."
Fierro claims the more violent cases have doubled in recent months.
The Domestic Violence Resource Center is reportedly seeing more case involving strangulation, deadly weapons and sexual assault.
"We’re trying to figure out how we can dedicate officers, specifically to domestic violence right," Fierro said. "So that there'll be hopefully we can, we can get a DV units quickly so that we can attack this problem head on."
They’re working with the city to come up with a plan so advocates can respond to a case first -- with police nearby in case things escalate.
"If it's after court hours, not between eight to five, victims have access to emergency restraining orders and all they have to do is when an incident has taken place when the officers arrive, ask for one, ask for a victim advocate right away," Fierro said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company