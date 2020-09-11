Advocates worry pandemic will make homeless crisis worse

The CDC's goal is to contain the spread of the virus. If people are moving in with family members in larger groups or on the streets, that could make things worse.

“Another requirement is that you have to… attest in this form that if you're evicted, you will either become homeless or you will be required to live in an unsafe situation,” said Griego.

That form needs to be given to your landlord. Make sure you have proof.

After that, if your landlord takes any action at all, “the landlord can face criminal penalties, including jail time, if the tenant ends up contracting COVID-19.”

But things haven't been easy for landlords either.

“We've told our people, if you've been cut, your income is cut in half, then pay half your rent. We'll work with you,” said check Sheldon, the CEO of T&C Management.

T&C manages about 1800 units, and about 100 people haven't been able to keep up with rent.

“We have to provide maintenance, we have to provide support for properties that heat and be able to pay salaries,” explained Sheldon. “We've had some people not make any effort or nor talk to us, and so then we have to file for eviction.”

He thinks there needs to be more help, and municipalities should be given money. Then, if a tenant is having trouble paying rent, the owners can go request that money after working with them.

